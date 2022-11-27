Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 152 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

