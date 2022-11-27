ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 5,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,266,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

