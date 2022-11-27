Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

NYSE:AAP opened at $150.00 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

