Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 1.1 %

AEZS stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.