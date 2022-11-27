African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 138,182 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.00.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

