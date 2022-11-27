Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 4.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.87. 83,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,483,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Agenus Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

About Agenus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,466 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at $34,436,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 943.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

