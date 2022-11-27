Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 4.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.87. 83,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,483,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Agenus Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.