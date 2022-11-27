Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.23. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air T

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,293 shares of company stock valued at $123,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

