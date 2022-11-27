Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Airbnb by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

