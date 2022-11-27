Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.84

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 3954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

