Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $272.82 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

