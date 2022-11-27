Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $268.34 and last traded at $270.28. 16,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,543,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.36.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.