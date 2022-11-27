Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $76.60. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 134,998 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 188.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.