Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $76.60. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 134,998 shares traded.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 188.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,823,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

