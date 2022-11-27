Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 4.2%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 15,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 675,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $170,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,549,819 shares in the company, valued at $25,726,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $170,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,549,819 shares in the company, valued at $25,726,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,200 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,124,244 shares of company stock worth $103,858,662. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,755,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

