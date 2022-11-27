Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.