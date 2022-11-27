AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.26. AlloVir shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 235 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $683.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 720,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,092.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 720,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 11,334 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $95,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,899 shares in the company, valued at $861,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,041,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,010 over the last 90 days. 54.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.