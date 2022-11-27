AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.26. AlloVir shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 235 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
AlloVir Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $683.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Activity at AlloVir
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlloVir (ALVR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.