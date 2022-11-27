AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,572 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Allan LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCI opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

