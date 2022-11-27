AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,740 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD-40 Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $175.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day moving average of $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

