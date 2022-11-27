AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,491 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $46,483,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

