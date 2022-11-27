AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.