AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 42,201 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 287.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

