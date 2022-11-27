AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,368 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 533,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

