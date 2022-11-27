AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.