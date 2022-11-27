AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 869 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $415.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

