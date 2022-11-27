AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 99,862 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,690,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 142,803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

StoneCo stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

