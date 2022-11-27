AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 99,862 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,862 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

