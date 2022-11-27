AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,024 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 53,772 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

