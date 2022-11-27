AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,484 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,620.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

