AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Waters by 8.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Price Performance

Waters Company Profile

WAT opened at $338.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.