AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 17.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 658,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 163.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.