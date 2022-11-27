AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,135 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Union by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

