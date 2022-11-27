AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

NYSE:PKI opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

