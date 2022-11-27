AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 626.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 916,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of ABR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

