AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 368.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 80,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

