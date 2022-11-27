AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everi by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Everi by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Everi by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Everi

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.