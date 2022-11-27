AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,168,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

