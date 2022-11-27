AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 531.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,923,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in APA by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in APA by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.