AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. National Pension Service boosted its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

