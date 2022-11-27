AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $380.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

