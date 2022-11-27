AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

