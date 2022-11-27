AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pentair by 773.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pentair by 20.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Pentair by 37.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNR opened at $46.19 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.