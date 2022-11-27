AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,746 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

NYSE UDR opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.