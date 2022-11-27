AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 10.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $643,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 53.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 54.7% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

