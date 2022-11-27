AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 196.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 96.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

