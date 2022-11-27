AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141,209 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 199,772 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

