AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.72%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

