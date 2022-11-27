AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

