AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 531.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $123.37 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.40.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.