AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Shares of EPC stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

