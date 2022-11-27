AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

