AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bumble by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bumble by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 308,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bumble

Several research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

